Derby Queen Jenna Sima and 2017 winner Nick Van Strydonk hold the SnowGoer Cup following his title win at the AMSOIL World Championship Snowmobile Derby Sunday afternoon in Eagle River. —Staff Photo By GARY RIDDERBUSCH
Van Strydonk beats slush to win second World title
Racing on a soft and slushy track due to an atypical January thaw, Nick Van Strydonk won the AMSOIL World Championship Snowmobile Derby in Eagle River Sunday.Van Strydonk, of Tomahawk, became the 14th professional racer to win the "Indianapolis 500...
High-flying Sno-Cross racers got some big air during the Pro Lite class final on Sunday afternoon during championship Sunday at the AMSOIL World Championship Snowmobile Derby in Eagle River. —Staff Photo By KURT KRUEGER
Friday night show still a fan favorite
After more than two decades, the Friday Night Thunder program continues to be one of the most popular spectator attractions during the AMSOIL World Championship Snowmobile Derby, officials said.Track owner Chuck Decker said Friday night's program...
Steve Waier, left, passes the hat at the Phelps Fire Department to incoming Fire Chief Norm Mesun, who will carry on the tradition set by Waier over the past 23 years. Mesun was elected at a January meeting. —Photo By Sharon Gifford
Mesun elected Phelps fire chief; Waier steps aside after 23 years
Phelps resident and firefighter Norm Mesun was recently elected as the new fire chief for the Phelps Fire Department.Mesun will take over on a two-year term as approved by the Phelps Town Board. He replaces Steve Waier who was fire chief for the...
SLOPPY LAKES
With the recent warm temperatures, anglers are finding slush on some lakes. This angler waited for a northern to take more line. —Staff Photo By DOUG ETTEN
Faces of the Derby
While the 54th AMSOIL World Championship Snowmobile Derby, presented by Country Cat, attracted the best racers from the United States and Canada, Derby fans also were important to the four-day event that brings thousands to the Eagle River area. The...
Race teams and fans had to deal with standing water around the AMSOIL Derby Track grounds. —STAFF PHOTO
Thousands of spectators showed up for the finals in more than 20 classes on Sunday. —STAFF PHOTO

Rain, thaw doesn’t stop 54th Derby

Rain and warm temperatures tried, but could not hold back fans or competitors who came by the thousands to Eagle River for the 2017 AMSOIL World Championship Snowmobile Derby.

Two competitors went head-to-head in turns one and two in the Factory 600 Stock class final Sunday afternoon at the AMSOIL Derby Track. Ross Erdman took the high line, while Chad Lien (No. 681) of Thief River Falls, Minn., went low.
Ross Erdman of Moorhead, Minn., posed with the Derby royalty after winning the Factory 600 Stock class.
A full field of Outlaw 600 machines came down the front straight with a rolling start in the final Sunday afternoon at the AMSOIL Derby Track. Tim Hibbard of Lempster, N.H., won the race that was completed without a red flag.

Hibbard, Brickner headline Oval classes

In one of the more surprising finals of AMSOIL World Championship Snowmobile Derby Sunday, fans saw a caution-free 20-lap feature in the Outlaw 600 class where Tim Hibbard of Lempster, N.H., took h

CIRCLE THE CUP

In AMSOIL Derby Track tradition, the racers in the World Championship class circled the SnowGoer Cup prior to the start of the race.

Predator hunt planned Feb. 3

Northern Waters Angling and Archery in Conover will have its ninth annual predator hunt beginning Friday, Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. with an informational meeting at Northern Waters.

Outdoor women schedule outing

The Outdoor Women’s Group will hold its sixth annual snowshoe celebration with a guided snowshoe tour of the new Ripco Road trails on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 1 p.m.

Eagles get big win over Appleton

The Northland Pines boys hockey team played two games in the Fox Valley last weekend, beating Appleton United 6-3 Friday and losing to Fond du Lac Springs 4-3 Saturday.

Faces of the Derby

While the 54th AMSOIL World Championship Snowmobile Derby, presented by Country Cat, attracted the best racers from the United States and Canada, Derby fans also were important to the four-day even

Matt Schulz posed for a photo with Derby Queen Samantha Hytry after winning the 2016 AMSOIL World Championship. He will try for the repeat this week. —STAFF PHOTO
The best snowmobile racers from the United States and Canada will compete for the AMSOIL World Championship in Eagle River this Sunday. This is what it looked like at the start of the 2016 race, won by Matt Schulz. —STAFF PHOTO

Schulz seeking repeat

Matt Schulz became a two-time World Champion last year and now faces the challenge of winning back-to-back titles at Eagle River.

Derby Queen Jenna Sima and 2017 winner Nick Van Strydonk hold the SnowGoer Cup following his title win at the AMSOIL World Championship Snowmobile Derby Sunday afternoon in Eagle River. —Staff Photo By GARY RIDDERBUSCH, Nick Van Strydonk and his crew chief celebrated after the Tomahawk racer won his second title. —STAFF PHOTO, Tomahawk racer Nick Van Strydonk (No. 13) took the inside line to pass Cardell Potter of Camp Douglas on turns three and four just after Potter led for one lap shortly after the mid-race break. Van Strydonk went on to win his second Derby title., Nick Van Strydonk and AMSOIL representative Jeremy Meyer hold the $10,000 first-place check presented in victory circle. Holding an Eagle trophy is Derby Queen Jenna Sima.
Van Strydonk beats slush to win second World title

Racing on a soft and slushy track due to an atypical January thaw, Nick Van Strydonk won the AMSOIL World Championship Snowmobile Derby in Eagle River Sunday.

Rain, thaw doesn’t stop 54th Derby
Friday night show still a fan favorite

Faces of the Derby

While the 54th AMSOIL World Championship Snowmobile Derby, presented by Country Cat, attracted the best racers from the United States and Canada, Derby fans also were important to the four-day even

FUTURE OF RACING