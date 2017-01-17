The best snowmobile racers in the world will be returning to Eagle River this weekend for the AMSOIL World Championship Snowmobile Derby. Last year’s winner, No. 38 Matt Schulz, will be competing on the ice oval. —STAFF PHOTO
World Derby set this week
For the 54th consecutive year the world-famous AMSOIL World Championship Snowmobile Derby returns to Eagle River Jan. 19-22.Considered to be the "world's greatest snowmobile race" the 2017 Derby continues a five-decade long tradition as fans and...
CASTLE RETURNS
For the first time in three years, the weather cooperated and the Eagle River Area Fire Department and other volunteers were able to build the Eagle River Ice Castle. For more photos on the construction, see Page 1B. —Staff Photo By GARY RIDDERBUSCH
Just because they are vintage sleds doesn’t mean they don’t have speed and power on the AMSOIL Derby Track ice oval. These racers powered through turn four Sunday afternoon in a 340 modified class. There were more than 800 entries for the three days of racing. —Staff Photos By GARY RIDDERBUSCH
Pederson wins Vintage World Championship
It was a race weekend that started with sub-zero temperatures each morning, but that didn't stop hundreds of racers from competing in Trig's Smokehouse World Championship Vintage Snowmobile Derby, presented by Bull Falls Brewery.In a pre­lude to the...
ROLLOVER
Slippery roads resulted in a one-vehicle rollover on Highway 45, south of Conover last Thursday morning. A Conover Fire Department responder assisted the driver of the pickup truck through the snowbank to an ambulance, where the man was checked over...
DERBY ROYALTY
Handing out "Eagle" trophies on the finish at the Trig's Smokehouse Vintage World Championship Snowmobile Derby Sunday were, from left, Princess Rebecca Beyersdorf, Derby Queen Jenna Sima, Princess Sophie Spiess and Sno-Eagles Queen Victoria Sleeman...
TRADITION
Firefighters with the Eagle River Area Fire Department and other volunteers gathered to build the Eagle River Ice Castle last Wednesday through Sunday. Some of the scenes included first, firefighters building the ice castle with about 2,000 blocks...
Matt Schulz posed for a photo with Derby Queen Samantha Hytry after winning the 2016 AMSOIL World Championship. He will try for the repeat this week. —STAFF PHOTO
The best snowmobile racers from the United States and Canada will compete for the AMSOIL World Championship in Eagle River this Sunday. This is what it looked like at the start of the 2016 race, won by Matt Schulz. —STAFF PHOTO

Schulz seeking repeat

Tue, 01/17/2017 - 16:03 Vilas1

Matt Schulz became a two-time World Champion last year and now faces the challenge of winning back-to-back titles at Eagle River.

Minocqua racer Matt Ritchie and his No. 355 Polaris will be turning laps in hopes of a 2017 AMSOIL World Championship this weekend. The 21-year-old says he feels confident about his team’s chances in Eagle River. —Staff Photo By DOUG ETTEN

Ritchie ready to move forward, win 2017 Derby

Tue, 01/17/2017 - 15:42 Vilas1

The biggest event in ice oval snowmobile racing takes place this weekend in Eagle River with the running of the 54th World Championship Snowmobile Derby at the AMSOIL Derby Track.

Sno-Eagles set Torchlight Parade

Tue, 01/17/2017 - 15:41 Vilas1

The Sno-Eagles Snowmobile Club of Eagle River is sponsoring a Reunion Torchlight Parade this Saturday,  Jan. 21, at 6 p.m.

Gun club sets 21st banquet

Tue, 01/17/2017 - 15:10 Vilas1

The Minocqua Gun Glub will hold its 21st annual fundraiser dinner and banquet Saturday, Feb. 25, at Reuland’s Conference Center in Minocqua.

WARM BED

Tue, 01/17/2017 - 15:09 Vilas1

This white-tailed deer bedded on the south side of a pine plantation in the city of Eagle River last Thursday afternoon to take in the warm sun.

Land trust to host hike

Tue, 01/17/2017 - 15:08 Vilas1

Area residents and visitors can join the Northwoods Land Trust (NWLT) this Friday, Jan. 20, at 2 p.m. for a free guided snowshoe hike at the Dugan Squash Lake Nature Preserve in Woodboro.

JAYS WRESTLING

Tue, 01/17/2017 - 15:01 Vilas1

The Three Lakes/Phelps wrestling team hosted Laona-Wabeno last week in a Northern Lakes Conference (NLC) dual. Wrestlers then competed at the Ladysmith Invitational over the weekend.

Eagles drop 72, but not enough against Mosinee

Tue, 01/17/2017 - 14:58 Vilas1

The Northland Pines boys basketball team put 72 points on the scoreboard last Thursday night, but it wasn’t enough as the Eagles lost to Mosinee 80-72.

Piper Snedden continues to improve in the Pines goal, according to coach Rodney Sternhagen. —STAFF PHOTO

Offense comes alive as Pines girls stay atop GNC

Tue, 01/17/2017 - 14:57 Vilas1

The Northland Pines girls hockey team was able to put six goals in the net Friday night, and in the process cruised to a 6-3 win over Great Northern Conference (GNC) rival Waupaca inside the Eagle

Relay For Life sets registration, first meeting

Tue, 01/17/2017 - 14:19 Vilas1

Relay For Life team captains, team members, cancer survivors, friends, family members and volunteers can now register online for the 2017 Relay For Life campaign. 

For the 54th consecutive year the world-famous AMSOIL World Championship Snowmobile Derby returns to Eagle River Jan. 19-22.

Pole position race, Sno-Cross events slated under lights

Firefighters with the Eagle River Area Fire Department and other volunteers gathered to build the Eagle River Ice Castle last Wednesday through Sunday.

Frederick Place benefit marks sixth anniversary
Vacation foibles