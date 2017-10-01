Citizen comments to continue at Three Lakes town meetings
The Three Lakes Town Board will continue to allow citizen comments at town board meetings, but with a new format.
While many North Woods residents scoffed this past week at the below-zero temperatures, Eagle River Area Fire Department and Eagle River Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center officials were
A Friday morning explosion at Phelps Cast severely burned a Berntsen Brass and Aluminum Foundry employee and injured one other person, according to reports from company officials.
A 60-year-old Rhinelander man was killed in a one-vehicle accident on Highway 45 in the town of Stella last Saturday night, according to authorities.
The famed Derby racetrack will get a three-day vintage racing warm-up this Friday through Sunday, Jan. 13-15, as a prelude to the 54th annual AMSOIL World Championship Snowmobile Derby Jan.
The Phelps Knights improved their season record to 9-1 and stayed perfect inside the Northern Lakes Conference (NLC) this past Friday, defeating the Crandon Cardinals 59-44.
In celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.
Northland Pines School District Alumni Hall of Fame Committee is seeking nominations for the 2017 induction.
Northland Pines High School senior Jenna Sima has been named Derby Queen for the AMSOIL World Snowmobile Championship in Eagle River later this month.
Three Lakes will host the 17th annual Polar Bear Plunge this Saturday, Jan.
The eighth annual Phelps Predator Hunt will be held Jan. 7-15, beginning with a meeting at Great Escape in Phelps Friday, Jan. 7, at 7 p.m.
CUTTING FOR CASTLE — Firefighers with the Eagle River Area Fire Department began cutting through the 16 inches of ice on Silver Lake Wednesday, ice that will be used to build the Eagle River Ice Ca
The 17th annual Polar Bear Plunge for Angel On My Shoulder was held on Spirit Lake in Three Lakes Saturday, with 83 plungers jumping into the frigid water to raise funds for Camp Angel.
Northland Pines hosted its only outdoor track meet for the season April 28.