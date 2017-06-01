With about 10 inches of snow on the ground and lake crossings marked for the season, snowmobile traffic was heavy across the North Woods during the holidays. Business owners said it provided a much-needed business boost. —STAFF PHOTO
Holiday business best since 2013
For the fourth time in a decade, there was enough snow and ice in the North Woods for winter recreation during the holidays.Having good trails during the holidays is vital to boost early-winter tourism across the North Woods. And this year, motels,... more
The Eagle River Recreation Association (ERRA) received a new automated external defibrillator (AED) and public access box for the Sports Arena. Taking part in the presentation were, from left, ERRA President Bob McDonald, Staci Ray and Sara Olson of Allied 100 LLC in Woodruff. Dennis and Traci Snedden also donated an AED. —Staff Photo By GARY RIDDERBUSCH
A mission to save lives
Life-saving emergency equipment has been donated to the Eagle River Recreation Association (ERRA) by two former hockey players.The two ice rinks at the Eagle River Sports Arena — aptly called the Dome and the Cube — each will now house wall-mounted... more
Celebrating the protection of 75 acres on the Deerskin River in Vilas County are, from left, landowners Peter McKeever and Marena Kehl, Northwoods Land Trust (NWLT) board member John Bates, and NWLT vice president and first Deerskin River conservation easement donor Bob Martini. —Contributed Photo
Conservation easement to protect 75 acres, 1,200 feet of Deerskin
Marena Kehl and Peter McKeever of Monona, granted a conservation easement to the Northwoods Land Trust (NWLT) to protect about 75 acres and 1,200 feet of stream corridor on the Deerskin River in Vilas County.The Deerskin River is one of the highest... more
Northland Pines junior forward Kirsten Lindemann led the break against Wittenberg-Birnamwood in a nonconference game last Thursday night. Pines lost the game to the undefeated Chargers 71-38. —Staff Photos By GARY RIDDERBUSCH
Pines girls lose to Chargers
The Northland Pines girls basketball team hosted Wittenberg-Birnamwood in a nonconference game last Thursday during the holiday break and the talented Chargers left Eagle River with a convincing 71-38 victory.The Chargers came into the game with an... more
PARK RINK
The new ice skating rink at Riverview Park in Eagle River is starting to gain in popularity as more and more people learn about the addition to the park. These skaters, including one new person to the sport, enjoyed the lighted rink during the... more
CHAMBER BOARD
Three Lakes Chamber of Commerce elected a new governing board recently. Members of the board are, front row from left, Director Nancy DeYoung, Executive Assistant Cyd Brunswick, Executive Director Skip Brunswick and Vice President Leah Rehburg; and... more
Members of Phelps Fire Department and Phelps Area Emergency Medical Service stand by as the Spirit 2 helicopter lands at Phelps Cast following an explosion Friday. One man was airlifted and another was treated locally for injuries sustained in the blast. —Photo By Sharon Gifford

Two employees injured in Phelps Cast explosion

Fri, 01/06/2017 - 11:50 Vilas1

A Friday morning explosion at Phelps Cast severely burned a Berntsen Brass and Aluminum Foundry employee and injured one other person, according to reports from company officials.

Sima to reign over 2017 Derby

Tue, 01/03/2017 - 16:20 Vilas1

Northland Pines High School senior Jenna Sima has been named Derby Queen for the AMSOIL World Snowmobile Championship in Eagle River later this month.

Predator hunt begins Friday in Phelps

Tue, 01/03/2017 - 15:35 Vilas1

The eighth annual Phelps Predator Hunt will be held Jan. 7-15, beginning with a meeting at Great Escape in Phelps Friday, Jan. 7, at 7 p.m.

NICE EYE

Tue, 01/03/2017 - 15:34 Vilas1

Ellie Etten of Arbor Vitae caught this 20-inch walleye while fishing an area lake recently. The fish was caught around 4:45 p.m. using a sucker minnow. —STAFF PHOTO

Trappers event planned in U.P.

Tue, 01/03/2017 - 15:33 Vilas1

District 3 of the Upper Peninsula Trappers Association will hold its 11th annual Midwinter Trappers Workshop Saturday, Feb. 4, with doors opening at 8 a.m.

Eagle girls win one in Blaine, finish at 1-2

Tue, 01/03/2017 - 15:18 Vilas1

The Northland Pines Eagles girls hockey team competed in one of the largest high school tournaments in the nation this past week, taking part in the annual Schwan Cup hosted by the National Sports

The Warehouse kicks off 2017 with new events

Tue, 01/03/2017 - 14:39 Vilas1

The Warehouse: Four Seasons Center for the Arts in Eagle River will kick off 2017 with classes and events for community members of all skills and ages.

Society to host talk on record walleye

Tue, 01/03/2017 - 14:38 Vilas1

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Woodruff Area Fisheries Supervisor and Fisheries Historian Steve Gilbert will be making a presentation at the Eagle River Historical Society Wednesday, Jan

Tundra Plunge set Jan. 7

Tue, 01/03/2017 - 14:38 Vilas1

The third annual Tundra Plunge will be held Saturday, Jan. 7, at noon. The event will be held on Big St. Germain Lake in front of Fibber’s Restaurant & Bar.

STUDENT SUPPORT

Tue, 01/03/2017 - 14:37 Vilas1

The student section at Three Lakes High School packed the stands during a recent basketball game between the Lady Jays and Laona-Wabeno Rebels. Fans here await a free throw attempt.

Members of Phelps Fire Department and Phelps Area Emergency Medical Service stand by as the Spirit 2 helicopter lands at Phelps Cast following an explosion Friday. One man was airlifted and another was treated locally for injuries sustained in the blast. —Photo By Sharon Gifford
Two employees injured in Phelps Cast explosion

A Friday morning explosion at Phelps Cast severely burned a Berntsen Brass and Aluminum Foundry employee and injured one other person, according to reports from company officials.

Eagle River ice castle construction to begin next week at historic depot
Holiday business best since 2013

New Year traditions

New Year’s Day is perhaps the most celebrated holiday around the world. There’s a universal appeal to newness, so the first day of a new year is a natural cause for a party.

PARK RINK
The Warehouse kicks off 2017 with new events
Society to host talk on record walleye