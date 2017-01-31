Crews continue to work on the Vilas County Courthouse expansion project which has hit $11 million. Steel exterior framing is nearly complete along Court Street in Eagle River. —STAFF PHOTO
Courthouse project jumps to $11 million with add-ons
After the $10 million Vilas County Courthouse project grew to $10.45 million to add a second floor to the building, the county board made several additional adjustments last week that will increase the project cost to more than $11 million.The board... more
NEW SNOWSHOE TRAILS
Deerskin Snowshoe Trails were officially opened at a ribbon-cutting ceremony with U.S. District Forest Ranger Harv Skjerven (left) and Phelps town Chairman Steve Doyen. There are about 12 miles of trails in four loops along the south side of the... more
DONATION
The Conover Lions Club donated $500 to the Vilas County News-Review Warm The Children program. Taking part in the donation were Lions Club President Roger Flaherty, club members Steve Krueger, Debbie Jensen, Gary Lagueux Sr., Jacki Risjord of Warm... more
TWO-VEHICLE CRASH
Two vehicles were involved in a near head-on crash on Highway 45 just south of Land O’ Lakes last Friday afternoon. At least two people were transported by ambulance to Ministry Eagle River Memorial Hospital. Rescue crews from Land O’ Lakes, Conover... more
Characters Oliver Twist, left, and Mr. and Mrs. Sowberry act out a scene. Twist was played by Cheyenne Warren, while the Sowberrys were played by Sam Welhoefer and Makenna Kalata.
OLIVER TWIST
The Three Lakes High School drama department presented “Oliver Twist” at the Three Lakes High School auditorium this past weekend. The cast performed shows Friday and Saturday night along with a Sunday matinee. —Photos By Jennifer West 
The winners of the Northland Pines School District spelling bee were, from left, Jenna Uhrine, Riley Jira (alternate), Timothy Himango and Lucas Schmidt. They will advance to the Regional bee Feb. 8 in Three Lakes. —Contributed Photo
Pines Middle School hosts bee; top spellers advance to Regional
The annual Northland Pines School District (NPSD) Spelling Bee was held recently at Northland Pines Elementary School, showcasing the top 40 spellers in grades five through eight.Students from Eagle River Elementary School, Northland Pines Middle... more
With 4 inches of snow in the North Woods the past week, trail conditions are improving. —Staff Photo By GARY RIDDERBUSCH

Trails improving with cold, snow

With about four inches of new snow since last Thursday and colder temperatures in the forecast this week, snowmobile trails could be in the best condition in several weeks by this weekend, accordin

Airport project set this summer

The Eagle River Union Airport will be under construction this summer for a runway and lighting project estimated at $1.5 million.

St. Germain ready for 14th Radar Run

Discover Wisconsin and Boondock Nation will sponsor the 14th annual 2017 St. Germain Radar Run to be held Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3-4, on the west bay of Little St. Germain Lake.

Sled dog teams from across the Midwest will be competing in Land O’ Lakes this weekend. —STAFF PHOTO

Mush, you huskies!

LAND O’ LAKES — The 37th running of the Three Bear Sled Dog Races and other winter activities will be held this Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 4-5, in Land O’ Lakes.

Vilas County hunters had many questions about the chronic wasting disease plan for Wisconsin, including the ban on baiting and feeding of white-tailed deer. —STAFF PHOTO

Vilas Deer Advisory Council moves forward with CWD plan

The Vilas County Deer Advisory Council (CDAC) met in Boulder Junction recently and moved forward with the near-unanimous approval of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) plan to help

Lady Jays stay near top of NLC

The championship hopes have not gone from the minds of the Three Lakes girls basketball team.

Snowshoe event slated Saturday at Ripco unit

The sixth annual Tara Lila Snowshoe Celebration will be held this Saturday, Feb. 4, at its new Ripco Road Unit located at 7550 Ripco Road, south of Eagle River.

Annual Blizzard Blast set Feb. 18

Several new events will be featured at Northwoods Blizzard Blast Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Conover community park, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

DPI denies Pines’ request for early school start date

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) officially notified the Northland Pines School District last week that the school board’s petition to start school prior to Sept.

Pines to hold registration for kindergarten students
Taking a sick day