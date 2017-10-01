CUTTING FOR CASTLE
CUTTING FOR CASTLE — Firefighers with the Eagle River Area Fire Department began cutting through the 16 inches of ice on Silver Lake Wednesday, ice that will be used to build the Eagle River Ice Castle later this week. More than 2,000 blocks of ice... more
FRIGID PLUNGE
Despite temperatures just above zero, more than 80 people, including these three jumpers, plunged into Spirit Lake in Three Lakes Saturday for the 17th annual Polar Bear Plunge to benefit Angel On My Shoulder. —STAFF PHOTO
Students aid with signage
Members of the Three Lakes Waterfront Association (TLWA) visited the Three Lakes Fab Lab to help with creating plaques that will be placed on member properties before the summer begins. TLWA volunteers will work with members of the Three Lakes High... more
BANK DONATES
Peoples State Bank in Eagle River recently donated $250 each to the Eagle River Recreation Association (ERRA) and the Northwoods Children’s Museum. Taking part in the check presentation were, from left, bank Vice President and Commercial Banker... more
The Vilas County Deer Advisory Council will meet in Boulder Junction next Wednesday, Jan. 18, to discuss deer management and the chronic wasting disease response plan. A meeting also is planned in Oneida County Jan. 18. —STAFF PHOTO
Deer Advisory Council schedules next meeting in Boulder Junction
Vilas County has set its County Deer Advisory Council (CDAC) meeting for Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Boulder Junction Community Center. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. and conclude at 9 p.m.Department of Natural Resources (DNR) wildlife biologist... more
The Northland Pines defense did all they could to help Northland Pines goaltender Ethan Polich against a talented and fast Wausau West team last Thursday night in the Dome. The Warriors won the game 8-2. —Staff Photos By GARY RIDDERBUSCH
Tough Wausau West handles Pines; Eagles back to GNC game this week
The Northland Pines boys hockey team lost a pair of nonconference games last week, losing to Wausau West 8-2 and Somerset 3-1.A strong Wausau West team visited the Eagle River Sports Arena last Thursday night and left with a six-goal victory.“Wausau... more
Firefighters and volunteers will take ice from Silver Lake this week. —STAFF PHOTO

Traditional ice castle to be built this week

Tue, 01/10/2017 - 15:43 Vilas1

While many North Woods residents scoffed this past week at the below-zero temperatures, Eagle River Area Fire Department and Eagle River Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center officials were

Two employees injured in Phelps due to explosion

Tue, 01/10/2017 - 15:40 Vilas1

A Friday morning explosion at Phelps Cast severely burned a Berntsen Brass and Aluminum Foundry employee and injured one other person, according to reports from company officials.

Rhinelander man dies in Highway 45 crash

Tue, 01/10/2017 - 15:40 Vilas1

A 60-year-old Rhinelander man was killed in a one-vehicle accident on Highway 45 in the town of Stella last Saturday night, according to authorities.

Hard-charging Vintage class racers will be competing on the AMSOIL Derby Track oval this Friday through Sunday, with more than 800 entries expected. —STAFF PHOTO

Prelude to the Derby

Tue, 01/10/2017 - 15:39 Vilas1

The famed Derby racetrack will get a three-day vintage racing warm-up this Friday through Sunday, Jan. 13-15, as a prelude to the 54th annual AMSOIL World Championship Snowmobile Derby Jan.

Members of Phelps Fire Department and Phelps Area Emergency Medical Service stand by as the Spirit 2 helicopter lands at Phelps Cast following an explosion Friday. One man was airlifted and another was treated locally for injuries sustained in the blast. —Photo By Sharon Gifford

Two employees injured in Phelps Cast explosion

Fri, 01/06/2017 - 11:50 Vilas1

Sima to reign over 2017 Derby

Tue, 01/03/2017 - 16:20 Vilas1

Northland Pines High School senior Jenna Sima has been named Derby Queen for the AMSOIL World Snowmobile Championship in Eagle River later this month.

Predator hunt begins Friday in Phelps

Tue, 01/03/2017 - 15:35 Vilas1

The eighth annual Phelps Predator Hunt will be held Jan. 7-15, beginning with a meeting at Great Escape in Phelps Friday, Jan. 7, at 7 p.m.

Citizen comments to continue at Three Lakes town meetings
Traditional ice castle to be built this week

A frigid plunge for Camp Angel

The 17th annual Polar Bear Plunge for Angel On My Shoulder was held on Spirit Lake in Three Lakes Saturday, with 83 plungers jumping into the frigid water to raise funds for Camp Angel.

Brooks to talk on civil rights at Jan. 15 event
Pines seeks nominations for Alumni Hall of Fame
A meaningful reward