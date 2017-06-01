Two employees injured in Phelps Cast explosion
A Friday morning explosion at Phelps Cast severely burned a Berntsen Brass and Aluminum Foundry employee and injured one other person, according to reports from company officials.
A Friday morning explosion at Phelps Cast severely burned a Berntsen Brass and Aluminum Foundry employee and injured one other person, according to reports from company officials.
Northland Pines High School senior Jenna Sima has been named Derby Queen for the AMSOIL World Snowmobile Championship in Eagle River later this month.
Three Lakes will host the 17th annual Polar Bear Plunge this Saturday, Jan.
The eighth annual Phelps Predator Hunt will be held Jan. 7-15, beginning with a meeting at Great Escape in Phelps Friday, Jan. 7, at 7 p.m.
Ellie Etten of Arbor Vitae caught this 20-inch walleye while fishing an area lake recently. The fish was caught around 4:45 p.m. using a sucker minnow. —STAFF PHOTO
District 3 of the Upper Peninsula Trappers Association will hold its 11th annual Midwinter Trappers Workshop Saturday, Feb. 4, with doors opening at 8 a.m.
Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has signed a third wolf-hunting bill, SB 1187, in three years, after voters rejected two similar measures at the ballot box in the general election in November 2014.
The Northland Pines Eagles girls hockey team competed in one of the largest high school tournaments in the nation this past week, taking part in the annual Schwan Cup hosted by the National Sports
The Warehouse: Four Seasons Center for the Arts in Eagle River will kick off 2017 with classes and events for community members of all skills and ages.
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Woodruff Area Fisheries Supervisor and Fisheries Historian Steve Gilbert will be making a presentation at the Eagle River Historical Society Wednesday, Jan
The third annual Tundra Plunge will be held Saturday, Jan. 7, at noon. The event will be held on Big St. Germain Lake in front of Fibber’s Restaurant & Bar.
The student section at Three Lakes High School packed the stands during a recent basketball game between the Lady Jays and Laona-Wabeno Rebels. Fans here await a free throw attempt.
A Friday morning explosion at Phelps Cast severely burned a Berntsen Brass and Aluminum Foundry employee and injured one other person, according to reports from company officials.
New Year’s Day is perhaps the most celebrated holiday around the world. There’s a universal appeal to newness, so the first day of a new year is a natural cause for a party.
Northland Pines hosted its only outdoor track meet for the season April 28.