Rain, thaw doesn’t stop 54th Derby
Rain and warm temperatures tried, but could not hold back fans or competitors who came by the thousands to Eagle River for the 2017 AMSOIL World Championship Snowmobile Derby.
Rain and warm temperatures tried, but could not hold back fans or competitors who came by the thousands to Eagle River for the 2017 AMSOIL World Championship Snowmobile Derby.
In one of the more surprising finals of AMSOIL World Championship Snowmobile Derby Sunday, fans saw a caution-free 20-lap feature in the Outlaw 600 class where Tim Hibbard of Lempster, N.H., took h
In AMSOIL Derby Track tradition, the racers in the World Championship class circled the SnowGoer Cup prior to the start of the race.
Northern Waters Angling and Archery in Conover will have its ninth annual predator hunt beginning Friday, Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. with an informational meeting at Northern Waters.
The Outdoor Women’s Group will hold its sixth annual snowshoe celebration with a guided snowshoe tour of the new Ripco Road trails on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 1 p.m.
The 31st annual Great Northern Ice Fishing Tournament sponsored by the Phelps-Land O’ Lakes Lions Club will be held Saturday, Jan. 28, on Lac Vieux Desert.
Eleven more shots on goal and three scores down, the stretch in the third period still wasn’t enough for the Eagle River Falcons, as they fell short of beating rival Mosinee in the annual Derby gam
The Northland Pines boys hockey team played two games in the Fox Valley last weekend, beating Appleton United 6-3 Friday and losing to Fond du Lac Springs 4-3 Saturday.
While the 54th AMSOIL World Championship Snowmobile Derby, presented by Country Cat, attracted the best racers from the United States and Canada, Derby fans also were important to the four-day even
While the 54th AMSOIL World Championship Snowmobile Derby, presented by Country Cat, attracted the best racers from the United States and Canada, Derby fans also were important to the four-day even
Matt Schulz became a two-time World Champion last year and now faces the challenge of winning back-to-back titles at Eagle River.
Racing on a soft and slushy track due to an atypical January thaw, Nick Van Strydonk won the AMSOIL World Championship Snowmobile Derby in Eagle River Sunday.
While the 54th AMSOIL World Championship Snowmobile Derby, presented by Country Cat, attracted the best racers from the United States and Canada, Derby fans also were important to the four-day even
Northland Pines hosted its only outdoor track meet for the season April 28.