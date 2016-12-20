Northland Pines closes school citing health concerns

The Northland Pines School District announced Tuesday afternoon that it will cancel classes and all after-school activities Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 20 and 21, due to the increased incidence of illnesses and confirmed cases of Pertussis.

A message posted to the district's website Tuesday read "Due to the increased incidence of illnesses and confirmed cases of Pertussis, the administrative team is in agreement that it is in the best interest of everyone involved, that the Northland Pines School District close."

Officials did note that the closure was not forced by the Vilas County Public Health Department, as was the case in Rhinelander where the Oneida County Health Department mandated a district-wide closure for the entire week.

"This is a preventative measure on behalf of the Northland Pines School District to avoid the spread of this highly contagious illness," the message went on to say. "This longer scheduled break will reduce exposure and contact among students, teachers and community members to stop the spread of the illness."

For more information, go to npsd.k12.wi.us.