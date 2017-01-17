JAYS WRESTLING

The Three Lakes/Phelps wrestling team hosted Laona-Wabeno last week in a Northern Lakes Conference (NLC) dual. Wrestlers then competed at the Ladysmith Invitational over the weekend. The team dropped their NLC match with Laona-Wabeno, but got a fourth place finish from T.J. Galek at 145 pounds, an eighth-place finish from Brock Brewer at 285 pounds, an eighth-place finish from Connor Kincaid at 170 pounds and a 12th-place finish from Thomas Kolling at 160 pounds in Ladysmith. The team will head to Crandon Jan. 19, for an NLC dual with the Cardinals and then face Elcho next Tuesday on the road. —Staff Photos By GARY RIDDERBUSCH